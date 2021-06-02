John Junius Turner passed peacefully in his sleep on May 25th in Pineville, NC.
He was two weeks shy of his 99th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers. He was also preceded in death by his wife Lorena Marie Turner (Mosley), and daughter Rebecca.
He is survived by his daughter Donna Fitschen (Turner), son-in-law Keith Fitschen, and three grandchildren: Keith D. Fitschen, Kathryn A. Fitschen, and Scott M. Fitschen.
John was born in East Texas and spent most of his life there.
Like so many others of the “greatest generation”, he entered the military and served during World War II. When the war ended, he was selected for the Army Air Corps and served as a pilot during the Korean war. He left the military briefly and earned a bachelor’s degree at Lamar University using the GI Bill. He returned to the military and retired in 1966. After retirement, he earned a masters degree in education from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He became a technical/vocational instructor at Kilgore Junior College and retired after teaching for over 20 years. His students became journeymen electricians and repairmen for phone lines, refrigeration systems, and televisions. John could design and teach any course in physics, math, and engineering. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades as a builder, architect, and teacher. If it needed fixing, he could do it. He had a deep passion for clocks, and has left these to his grandchildren.
After his retirement from teaching, he continued to work as an education counselor for young men and women seeking to better themselves and further their education and skills.
This wonderful, giving man will return to his beloved east Texas for burial in Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 24843 TX-31, Tyler.
His life will be celebrated by his large extended family of children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Should you wish to leave a remembrance for John, please make a donation to www.lifespanservices.org for John Turner in memory of his departed daughter Rebecca.
