Funeral services for Mr. John ‘J.L.’ Larkin Medford, 85, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. William Vickery officiating.
Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Medford passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Henderson Health and Rehab. He was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Winnfield, LA to the late Robert ‘R.L.’ and Etta Medford. He was a truck driver for Coastal Chemical, and served his country in the US Army. J.L. never met a stranger, no matter where he travelled. He was gifted musically, playing instruments like the guitar, harmonica, and the hammered dulcimer by ear. He also loved animals, living the farm life raising cattle, and enjoyed rodeo events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Luker Medford, Jr.; granddaughter Alicia Nicole; sister-in-law Darnell Medford; and special cousins James, Joe, Linnie, and Sue.
Survivors include his three daughters, Melanie Medford and husband Richard Gossett of Henderson, Tonya Cordier and husband Bill of Woodstock, CT, and Andrea Dillen and husband Rick of Pleasant Gap, PA; four grandchildren, Aaron Delle Donne and husband Brian of Brick, NJ, Heather Medford-Gossett of Henderson, Zackery Cordier, and Hunter Cordier, both of Woodstock, CT; two great-grandchildren, Bradley Delle Donne and Valentine Cordier; and two brothers, James Douglas Medford of Wittier, AR, and Jerry Medford and wife Peggy of Kilgore.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
