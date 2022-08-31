Mr. John Gill, 77, of Henderson, passed from this life on August 27, 2022, at UT Health in Tyler. He was born June 23, 1945, in Palestine and has made Henderson his home for over 40 years. John attended Sam Houston State University where he received a mechanical degree and also took classes from the University of Houston. He later attended Tyler Junior College where he received an electrical degree. Mr. Gill went on to a long career with Fluor-Daniels where he retired as a millwright. John was of the Methodist faith and was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing.
Mr. Gill served his country in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He was later awarded the Silver Star for his valiant actions and honorable service while in the Army.
