John Douglas ‘Doug’ Mills was born in Rosenburg, Texas on July 3, 1942. He passed away on July 14, 2022. Doug grew up in Pasadena, Texas with his father, mother, two sisters, and brother. He was a proud graduate of Pasadena High School, attending Del Mar College, and graduated from Rice University where he lettered in football. He married Gloria Bryant, the love of his life, in 1965 after meeting her at First Baptist Church of Pasadena, Texas. Together they raised three sons who were their focus in life and their proudest achievement. They travelled the globe as their son’s biggest fans in all sports and continued with the same commitment in their lives supporting them as parents. The world never knew a more loyal son, father, uncle or friend, and he positively impacted everyone he encountered as went about his life. He worked at Houston Shell and Concrete, Joe McDermott Development, and later founded a General Contracting and Development company called Hale Mills, Inc with his lifelong best friend, Pasadena High classmate, and Rice teammate, Billy Hale. After many years in the construction and real estate business, Doug and Billy sold the construction division of Hale Mills but maintained real estate assets as partners for years. He has mentored countless people in both the construction and real estate industry throughout the years. In 1977, Doug, Gloria, and their three boys moved to Henderson, Texas to join his father and brother in the cattle ranching business. They are long time active members of the TSCRA. He and Gloria raised their three boys in Henderson where Doug was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Henderson. After many years of supporting their boys in sports and school activities, they later shifted their next passion to travel and activities with their eight grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. and Frances as well as two brothers-in-law, Wayne Atwood and Rufus King of Pasadena, Texas and Houston, Texas, respectively. He only recently lost his close friend and 3M Cattle employee of 40+ years Victor Ramirez.
Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Bryant Mills, his oldest son Andy, middle son Toby, and youngest son Brady: his daughters-in-law Lee Ann, Emily, and Angela: and his beloved grandchildren Harrison, John Michael, Ann, Austin, Addison, Harper, Ella, and Bryant. He is also survived by his sisters Claudia Atwood and Johnnie King as well as brother Bobby Mills and his wife Jeannie Mills. Nieces and nephews include Jim Atwood, Jennifer Stockstill, Sharon Ellis, Amanda Mills, Geoff King, Ben Mills, Jonathan King, and Joe Mills.
A celebration of life service was held on Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Henderson with a reception immediately following the service at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Henderson.
Pallbearers were Harrison Mills, John Michael Mills, Austin Mills, Bryant Mills, Ben Mills, Geoff King, and Jonathan King. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Hale, Rick Parmer, John Jones, Phil Stanley, Pedro Ramirez, Scott Crawford, Milton McGee, Tommy Berry, Bob Schneider, Fred Spell, Dennis Alexander, Jimmy Watson, Tom Gay, Dennis Rivers, Kelly Freeman, and Chris Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Rusk County, Texas located at 210 North Sioux Street, Henderson, TX 75652. Website: www.cwjcruskco.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
