John David Lollar, 65, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, in Shreveport, LA.
He was born on July 25, 1956, in Conroe, TX to the late Reagan and Peggy Nell Houser Lollar. Mr. Lollar served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
He worked as a machinist for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his son, David Allen Lollar and fiancé Anne Kirspell of Shreveport; daughters, Jenna Danielle LaCombe and husband Chris of Carthage and Amber Marie Lollar and husband Marvis Liebel of Mt. Enterprise; sisters, Becky Blair and husband Brad, and Lisa Tate and husband Vince all of Carthage; brother, Mark Lollar and wife Bettye of Mt. Enterprise; and grandchildren, Evan, Alexis, Alleigh, and Gavin.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home at 1131 State Highway 149, Carthage.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
