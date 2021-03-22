Funeral services for Mr. John Anthony, 88, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pat Adams officiating. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Mr. Anthony passed away March 15, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas. He was born June 14, 1932, in Henderson, Texas to the late Robert Edward and Clara (Carlisle) Anthony. Mr. Anthony retired after 35 years from American Supply. He was also a member of First Christian Church of Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Anna Harmon.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (Ratcliff) Anthony of Henderson; daughter, Jolynn Anthony Wilder and husband Jay of Henderson; sons, Mike Anthony and wife Suzie of Kilgore and Matt Anthony and wife Laurie of Dallas; grandchildren, Tessa Townsend, Ashley LaCroix, Michael Anthony, Hunter Anthony, Mikayla Anthony, and Bailey Wilder; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Elivia, Eli, Joe, Grayson, and Emma.
Pallbearers will be Billy Townsend, Derek Wilson, Billy Bob Brady, Ronnie Jack Keith, Scott Hilburn, and Donald Ellis.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.