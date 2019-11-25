Funeral Services for Joe Travis Watley will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Lewis Thompson, Jr. eulogist.
Joe Travis Watley was born to James Watley, Sr. and Amanda Ree Foster Watley on April 17, 1952 in Rusk County, Texas and entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2019. He attended Henderson Public Schools.
He joined the Antioch Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member until his health failed. Joe organized a male chorus, and was an ordained Deacon and served on the Trustee Council. Joe loved the Antioch Baptist Church.
Joe received an Honorable discharge from the US Army. While serving in the Army, he was an Airborne Soldier with the 101st Airborne Division and was an Expert Marksman. Joe was a Master Mason.
He was united in holy matrimony to Gloria Odum on January 9, 1980.
Joe was a truck driver and worked for Gibson Services for many years and was an owner operator for the last 20 years.
Joe was a caring and lovable person who was always willing to help.
Leaving to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Gloria Odum Watley; children, Cheryl Redwine, Latoya (Adrian) Wright and Roderick (Diana) Odum; grandchildren, Sally Lewis, Brianna Mallard, Anetra Anthony, Rachel Duffie, Alexandria Odum, Kristoffer Odum, Jordan (Jacorria) Dickeson, LaJavion Johnson and Jeremiah Watley; siblings, Neita (Woodrow) Yarbrough, James (Daphine) Watley Jr., Johnny C. (Charlene) Watley, Gerald (Janice) Howard and Ardness Watley; aunt, Mary Allen; inlaws, Verneda Sanders, Richard (Betty) Lewis, Copotenia (Diann) Fletcher, Marian (Curtis) Thompson, Greg (Anita) Odym, Rhonda (Roosevelt) Odum and Amos Odum Sr.; special friend, James Hall; numerous relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are James Hall, Keith Stanford, Joe Cotton, Alphus Jackson, Keith Adams, Charles Howard, Roosevelt Fuller, and Frederick Bowens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.