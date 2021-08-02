Graveside services for Mr. Joe Timothy Sartain, 63, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto with Bro. Joe Wiley officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Mr. Sartain passed from this life on July 26, 2021, at The Hills in Longview. He was born September 26, 1957, in Cherokee County and has lived in Henderson since May of 1980. Joe, or Tim as many friends knew him, spent several years working with the highway department before becoming a truck driver. He loved to play 42 and enjoyed working on motorcycles and even built one with his son. Mr. Sartain had also attended Turnertown Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toby and Emma (Muckleroy) Sartain.
Survivors include his children, Justin Sartain and wife Katie and their children Domynic, Kollen, Karter, Kynlee, Joe, and Jase, Jonah Sartain and wife Brittani and their children Cruz, Emmi, Ellie, and Solomon, and Jenni Griffith and husband Drew and their children Ally and Ava; and brother, Tony Sartain, all of Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.