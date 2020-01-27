Funeral services for Mr. Joe Thomas ‘Tom’ Harkless, age 71 of Henderson was held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 p.m. at the Whippoorwill Church of the Living God, 1002 Whippoorwill, Henderson. Burial followed in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
On August 2, 1948, Joe Thomas Harkless, entered this world and was welcomed by his proud parents, Roger and Inez Dixon Harkless.
He grew up in the Oak Hill community and attended the Henderson public schools. Thomas united with the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Thomas had a great love for his family and fishing. Fishing was his greatest joy of life. Thomas would be out in the lakes of East Texas for days catching fish. He shared amazing stories of his prized catches and the ones that got away. He was definitely a skilled fisherman.
Thomas was a caring and giving man. He enjoyed life and the people that surrounded him. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. He will truly be missed.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Inez Harkless; sister, Debbie Jean Stephenson, and brother, Lonnie Ray Harkless.
Joe Thomas Harkless departed this life on January 15, 2020 at the Henderson Health and Rehabilitation in Henderson. He leaves to cherish his memories: four sisters, Izora Harkless, Shirley Harkless, Tammy Harkless - Johnson all of Henderson, Texas and Dorothy Harkless of Troup, Texas; one brother, Robert Harkless of Henderson, Texas; three step children, Francis Warren (Rudolph), Michael Williams and Christopher Washington all of Henderson, Texas, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Harkless will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
