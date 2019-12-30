Graveside services for Mr. Joe Sanders, 74, of Overton, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Atwell Hankins officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday December 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Sanders passed away December 20, 2019, at his residence in Overton. He was born October 2, 1945 in Rusk County.
He was a retired salesman in the plumbing supply industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Irene Sanders; birth mother, Hazel Wilbanks Reed; and daughter, Julie Anna Sanders. Survivors include: his wife of seventeen years, Patty Sanders of Overton; son, Steven Ervin Sanders of Henderson, grandchildren, Colby Sanders and Tyler Davis of Overton. Later in life he was blessed with the Gaut children, Cindy Tierney and husband Jim of Lufkin, and Randy Gaut and wife Tracie of Overton; grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Morgan, Miranda, Jesse, Jasper, Miles; sister, Pat Davis and husband Roy of Henderson; mother-in-law, Mary Burk of New London; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Pallbearers will be Randy Gaut, Jim Tierney, Kyle Tierney, Will Miller, Burl Richards, and Jimmy Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers will be his former coworkers and plumbing friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gaston Museum, P.O. Box 301, Joinerville, Texas 75658. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
