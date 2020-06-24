Joe Buell Woodland, 79, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020, in the comfort of his own home in Henderson, TX surrounded by his family.
He was born January 16, 1941, in Marlin, TX to A.G. and Julia Katherine Woodland.
He is preceded by his bother Donald Woodland, his sister-in-law Cheryl Woodland, and his sister Sondra Martin.
Joe is survived by his Wife, Deborah, of six years, his sister Nancy Alexander, his son Joe Jr. Woodland and daughter-in-law Melissa Woodland, son Jason Woodland, son Cody Woodland, son Justin Woodland and daughter-in-law Cristy Woodland, step-daughter Amanda Townsend, step-son Nate Cress and daughter-in-law Felicia Cress, and many loving grand-children, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joe was a retired school superintendent and principal but remained an ag teacher at heart with his love of animals, especially his chickens.
He had a master’s degree in education from Sam Houston State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated from Pasadena High School.
He founded the Go Texan Committee in the early 90s with his good friend Wayne Yandle to support the youth for Rusk County. Anyone who knew Joe, knew him as an avid duck and quail hunter. His wife knew him for the immense love of his family. His children knew him for his sense of humor and his sweet tooth for candy and “zu-zus”. Perhaps, what was most important to him, over his family and animals, was his love for Christ. As an active member of Bar None Cowboy Church, his favorite scripture was Psalms 23 “The Lord is my Shepherd”.
Pallbears for Joe are Ken Evens, Ron Yandle, Tracy Craig, LeRoy Davis, David Kennedy and Kenny Morein. Honorary Pallbearers are Hebert Davis, Eland Davis, Jimmy Richardson and the Go Texan Community.
Special thanks to East Texas Hospice and the nurses, Miss Robin and Gary as well as the aide Miss Winnie.
A memorial Service for Joe will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Bar None Cowboy Church.
