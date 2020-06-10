Graveside services for Mr. Joe Bill Fletcher, 92, of Mesquite, formerly of Good Springs, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Duncan Cemetery with Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mr. Fletcher passed away Friday, May 5, 2020 at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Mesquite.
He was born Sept. 12, 1927 in the Good Springs community of Rusk County to the late Joel and Beatrice (Siler) Fletcher, where he also grew up.
Joe Bill served his country in the US Army during the Korean War conflict, spending two years in Alaska. He was a graduate of Southern Methodist University, and lived in Dallas many years, working as a Master Electrician for Dallas Power & Light. He was also a Master Mason.
Joe Bill liked to hunt, and grew a peach orchard in East Texas.
He was a member of the North Mesquite Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Fletcher; brother, Ray Weldon Fletcher, and sister, Mary Margaret Fletcher.
Survivors include: son, Bradley Fletcher and wife Linda of Rowlett, and daughter, Joni Krause and husband Andy of Mesquite; three grandchildren, Amber Solis, Michael Krause, and Amy Krause; and brother, Jack Fletcher of Ft. Worth.
