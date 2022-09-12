Celebration of Life services for Ms. JoAnne Taylor Stanford, 84, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Mr. John Nichols officiating.
Ms. Stanford passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Longview. She was born Oct. 29, 1937 in Pine Hill to the late James Sanford and Katherine Bell (Parker) Stanford. JoAnne was a very giving and charitable person, always taking care of people and serving them in the Meals for Wheels program. She had worked as a cook for TJ Cafe.
