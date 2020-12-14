Funeral services for Ms. Joannah McDaniel, 77, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at First United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Bobby Barrier and Andy Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at First United Pentecostal Church.
Ms. McDaniel passed from this life on December 8, 2020, at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. She was born on January 3, 1943, in Henderson to the late Alfred and Sarah “Sadie” (Vise) Kelly. Ms. McDaniel retired as a certified nurse assistant from Pine Tree Lodge in Longview and was a member of First United Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Billy McDaniel.
Survivors include her children Deanna Smith of Gilmer, Martin McDaniel and wife Cheryl of DeBerry, Pauline Mitchell and husband Raymond of Henderson, Renee McDaniel and husband Antonio Riviera of Longview; grandchildren, Troy Smith, Clay and Anna Long, Anthony and Abby McDaniel, Tyler McDaniel, Kellie McDaniel, Gennie and Kyle Paterson, JR and Erin McDaniel, Billy and Melanie McDaniel, and Crystal Hamby; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Pentecostal Church at 1800 Jacksonville Dr. Henderson, Texas 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.