Funeral services for Mrs. Joann Redden, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. on Friday at Mart Cemetery in Mart under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Redden passed away September 13, 2020 in Tyler.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Redden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.