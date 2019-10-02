Joann Miller Wright, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on September 30,2019. “Precious is the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalms 116:15.
Mrs. Wright was born on June 19, 1938 in Henderson, Texas to Woodrow and Thelma Miller. She graduated from Henderson High School and resided in Henderson and Longview all her life. She was a faithful and devoted member of South Main Church of Christ. She dearly loved her church family. Joann had a “Jesus Heart”, always kind and sweet to everyone that she would meet. She loved children and was a surrogate grandmother to many. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and extended family.
She was an excellent seamstress and worked in sewing factories in Longview and Henderson for many years before retiring. Later, she had a booth at Canton selling her unique clothing and accessories that she had designed. Joann was a “classy dresser” who loved to shop. Everyone who knew her knew that she was a collector of anything to do with owls and her very best friend these last several years has been her beloved cat, Boots.
Joann is survived by her daughters Kathy Baumgardner and husband Les of Lake Cherokee, Kelly Adams and husband Les of Diana, stepson David Wright and wife Beverly of Bossier City, LA., and daughter in law Rosanne Waggoner. “Maw Maw” was blessed with five grandchildren, Tiffany Adcock and husband Jeff, Allison Reynolds and husband Phillip, Cleve Sexton and wife Kimberly, Ariel Andrews and husband Travis and Russell Wayne Waggoner III. Two step granddaughters Brittoni Hodgson and husband Ernie, Grayson Ott and husband Zac. Her five great grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren filled her heart with joy and happiness. Also left to cherish her memory are special friends Mitzi, Eddie, Broderick, Christal, Brooklynn and Beau Burks.
She was preceded in death by husband Gaylon Wright, son Russell Wayne Waggoner Jr. “Rusty”, her sister Patricia Berry and parents Woodrow and Thelma Miller.
Visitation will be on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Grave side services with be on Friday October 4, 2019` at 11:00 am at Strong Cemetery also in Henderson.
The family wishes to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate support, specifically Aleshia Fatherree and Staci Griffith as well as the special care provided by the staff at Summer Meadows.
Memorial contributions can be made to South Main Church of Christ 402 S Main St., Henderson, TX 75654, Heart to Heart Hospice 100 W Hawkins Pkwy Suite A, Longview, TX 75605 or a charity of your choice.
