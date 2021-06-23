Joan Wherry Smith, 88, of Henderson passed away peacefully June 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held with family.
Joan was born February 11, 1933, to the late V.V. and Dorothy Wherry.
Joan enjoyed her 30 years of service with Henderson ISD. Joan loved her time at Trinity Baptist Church.
She has now gone to join her husband Jack and their friends in heaven. Jack, Joan, Jean, Bo, Shirley, and Bill are now together shaking dominos and singing praises to our King.
Survivors include sons Mark Smith, Greg and wife Sherri Smith, daughter, Sherri and husband Ben Kain; grandchildren Sam Smith, Lauren and Don Venable, Leah Smith, Kyle and Emma Kain, Klay Kain and great grand princess Ella Kain
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angel Care Hospice at 702 Fair Park Dr., Suite 102 Henderson, TX 75654, or Trinity Baptist Church at 1100 Kilgore Dr. 75652
