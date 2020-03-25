Graveside services for Mrs. Joan Kay McCaffiety Rowell, 78, of Henderson, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bob Payne officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. All family and friends who wish to attend are invited. However, due the current COVID-19 outbreak, the family encourages everyone to exercise good judgement and follow CDC guidelines with regard to large gatherings and social distancing. Should you choose to instead pay your respects to Joan in some private manner, the family respects your choice and believes Joan would have as well.
Joan Kay McCaffiety Rowell, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born in Jacksonville to the late Tom Riley McCaffiety and Geneva Roberts McCaffiety on September 30, 1941. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tommy Earl McCaffiety.
Joan is survived by James D. Rowell, her husband of 58 years; children, Darren Rowell of Denton, Dione and Liz Wall of Denton, and Eric Rowell and wife Dawn and their children of Dallas; sister, Ann Bradshaw of Henderson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family friends.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker that enjoyed caring for her family, gardening, sewing, attending to her church (South Main Church of Christ) family, and traveling the country. She loved helping others and making certain everyone’s needs were met.
The family would like to express our gratitude to her family and friends at South Main Church of Christ for bringing food and finding other ways to help during the past months of her life.
She was one of the sweetest and kindest people you could ever hope to meet. She instilled her sweetness in her children and always showed a brave face, along with faith in God throughout her years of sickness and pain. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
