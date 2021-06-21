Funeral Services for Joan Bane, 88, of Henderson were held at 9 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with George Conway officiating.
Burial followed at Laneville Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m.
Born October 9, 1932, in El Dorado, Arkansas, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the PALS class. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a major in English with a B. S. and Master’s degree.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bane and son, Bobby Bane. She is survived by her son, David Bane and his wife, Mavour, grandchildren, Brittany Bane and Brant Bane; brothers, Paul Rogerson and wife, Jeanie and David Rogerson and wife, Monica.
