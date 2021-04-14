Graveside services for Mrs. Jo Harris, 91, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Neeley Cemetery with Bro. Bob Payne officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harris passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born Feb. 3, 1930, in New Salem to the late Thomas E. and Rosie Mae Williams, growing up in Rusk County. Her family moved to Idalou in the 1940s, then came back home in 1989. She married Robert Wayne Harris on March 6, 1948.
Jo was a wonderful seamstress, liked gardening, working in the yard, and traveling. She also did volunteer work for the Henderson ISD, Hospice Store, and Henderson Hospital. She was a member of the South Main Church of Christ, and knew her bible from front to back. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Harris; siblings, Charlie Williams, Leroy Williams, Julie Turner, Nora Ladehoff, and Sada Muse; and brother-in-law, Billy Bailey.
Survivors include: her children, Shannon Armstrong and husband Michael of Henderson, Phalon Rogers of Idalou, and Lad Harris and wife Beth of Lubbock; five grandchildren, Larrissa Jackson and husband Luke, Whitney Rogers, Melaney Bell and husband Carson, Whitney Weems and husband Jason, and Josh Brann; ten great-grandchildren, Dilen Alldredge and wife Alicia, Baylee Javier and partner Arahy, Jaylee Jackson, Emmey Flores, Xavier and Ainsley DeLeon, Adyson, Madilyn, and Ella Weems, and Wyatt Bell; sister, Vera Bailey of Dothan, AL, sisters-in-law, Linda Williams of Yelm, WA, and Johnnie Harris of Tyler; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Dicky Harris, Kerry Buckner, David Boatman, Joel Parker, Niles Ladehoff, and Wayne Hampton.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.