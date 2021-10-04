Jo Ellen “Honey” Bentley was born December 21, 1948, and died September 28, 2021.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband Doyle Bentley; her parents, Victor and Lillian Easley; sister-in-law, Montez Easley; and nephew, Kelly Easley.
She is survived by her son, Chris Bentley; daughter, Raye Lynn Jordan; brother Mike Easley; sister, Bobbie Jean Duke; grandchildren,
Lillian (Lily) Bentley-Day, Margerethe (Maggie) Jordan, Louis Jordan, Carly Bentley and Kate Bentley; great-grandson, Warren Day; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
While Honey has always been the heart of her family, she also lived a life of service to those in her community. From serving school lunches at Orangefield Elementary to facilitating the creation of new church congregations in East Texas, her bright personality and tireless work ethic touched the lives of countless people. Her grace and selflessness continue to inspire those who knew her.
A celebration of Honey’s life was held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas. The celebration concluded with a graveside ceremony at Concord Community Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.