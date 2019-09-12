Graveside services for Mrs. Jo Dell Tedford Parker, 90, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the funeral Home.
Mrs. Parker passed from this life on Sept. 8, 2019 in Tyler. She was born May 22, 1929 in Winnsboro to Plez Allen Tedford and Gladys Grimm Cade. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Plez Allen Tedford, Gladys Grimm Cade and Roy Cade; husband, Billy D. Parker; daughter, Lynda Parker Stephens; and daughter-in-law, Camellia Martin Parker.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her sons, Billy Bob Parker and his wife Catherine of Tyler, Danny Parker of Longview; son-in-law, Tommy Stephens of Henderson; grandchildren, Stephanie Ashley and husband Tod of Henderson, Carrie Thompson and husband Eric of Lorena, Haley Story and husband Jason of Chapel Hill, Courtney Jones of Henderson, Matt Stephens and wife Jamie of Kilgore, Daniel Parker and wife Vanna of Dothan, Alabama, Ryan Parker, of Mount Pleasant, Misty Merchant and husband Ben of Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK; great-grandchildren, Dusty, Shelby, Brandon, Nathan, Patrick, Aiden, Parker, Rosemary, Abigail, Erin, Jacob, Alyxandria, Benjamin and Kaleb.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.