A celebration of the life of Mrs. Jo Ann Walker, 84, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Danny Menges officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Walker passed from this life on November 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 27, 1935, in Joinerville to the late Benjamin Franklin and Ethel (Capps) Barker. Jo Ann graduated from Gaston High School in 1954 where she was a majorette with the Red Devil State Champion Band. Shortly thereafter she married the love of her life, Tommy Walker. With Tommy in the military, and later law enforcement, Jo Ann lived in Washington state, Tyler, Garland, Plainview, Springtown, Decatur, Livingston, and for the last 20 years back home in Rusk County. Early on, she worked for General Dynamics where she worked on the electronics for F1-11 planes. While in Livingston, she was the head teller for Bank of Livingston. Jo Ann very much enjoyed traveling with Tommy on his motorcycle and together they visited 49 of the 50 states on the bike. Perhaps above all, she was a devoted mother, raising 4 children. Mrs. Walker also attended Bar None Cowboy Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Troy Thomas Walker; and siblings, Mildred Moore, Virginia Brasher, Ethel Capps, and Benjamin Barker Jr. Survivors include her husband of over 66 years, Tommy Walker of Henderson; children, Pam Williams and husband Russell of Asheville, North Carolina, Stephen Walker and wife Mary Ellen of McAllen, and Eleisa Mikulec and husband Tim of Hurst; brother, Rex Barker and wife Lynn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Carolyn Sherman of Henderson; grandchildren, Clint, Madison, Jordan, Cione, Sarah, Jacob, Benjamin, Austin, and Alex; great-grandchildren. Hannah, Hillary, Alice, and Rhett; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chop shop discovered by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
- Tatum police officer crashes vehicle in Henderson
- Accident claims life of Longview resident
- Pedestrian struck in afternoon car crash
- Roaring from on high: Mourning the loss of the Voice of the Lions
- Dawn Glover Smith
- Rusk County active case totals still on the rise
- Webster Drive will also be called Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
- Harold Wilburn
- Russell Warren 'Rusty' Gibson
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev set to marry in fall 2021
- Titan International, Inc. Announces Sale of Brownsville, Texas Facility
- Knack.io To Host Virtual "Knackathon 2021" during SXSW
- Santander Consumer USA Names RL Prasad as Chief Risk Officer and Joshua Baer as Head of Pricing and Strategy
- The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Among Nation's Best in Five Litigation Practice Areas for 2021
- RateGenius Study Reveals How Some Generations Benefit More Than Others When Refinancing Auto Loans
- Harry Styles: The One Direction members don't pit themselves against one another
- Veteran-led Business, Trash Sergeant Earns Its Stripes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.