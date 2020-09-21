Funeral services for Mrs. Jo Ann Redden, 79, of Henderson, was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment followed at 3 p.m. on Friday at Mart Cemetery in Mart under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Redden passed from this life on September 13, 2020 in Tyler. She was born January 11, 1941, in Athens to the late J.D. and Dorothy (Garner) Milliman. Mrs. Redden made Henderson her home in 1986 and was a member of First Baptist Church. She had previously served as executive secretary for Hitox in Corpus Christi and later for Carl Burris C.P.A for 20 years before her retirement. JoAnn enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill as well as shopping. She had a great love of family and was very involved with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Redden was the very definition of a true homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley Harrison; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Harrison.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bill Redden of Henderson; children, Melissa Harrison and husband Wayne of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jeff Redden and wife Gina of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Brittany Prep and husband Ryan, Brian Harrison and wife Deanna, and Catharine Redden; great-grandchildren, Hailee Harrison, Joseph Harrison, Ella Prep, Parker Prep, as well as one on the way; sisters, Jadene Walts and husband Wayne of Robinson, and Judy Blanton and husband Wes of Hewitt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Redden, Wayne Harrison, Brian Harrison, Paul Morris, and Matt Gholson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, First Baptist Church of Henderson at 207 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75654, of the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
