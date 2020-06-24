Graveside services for Mrs. Jo Ann Johnson Gipson, age 39 of Laneville were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Talley Cemetery, County Road 3202 West, Mt. Enterprise. Burial will follow under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Johnson Gipson was born to the parentage of Jeanette Johnson and John Willie on June 5, 1981 in Jefferson, Texas. She graduated from Harleton High School in 2000. She attended Kilgore College for a time until she met her future husband Michael. Jo Ann was a loving mother to her children, and she loved baking and taking caring of her family. She was kind and very soft spoken and dedicated her life to her family. Jo Ann was selfless in her giving and the time she took with her family and friends. She will be truly missed.
Survivors of Jo Ann include her two beautiful children Adriana Nachelle Gipson and Alexander Daniel Augustus Gipson of Laneville, Texas, her biological father John Willie and a special friend that acted as a father figure Julius Robertson of Longview, Texas; one brother, two sisters and a host of friends and relatives.
Public viewing for Mrs. Gipson will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Facial coverings are asked to be worn on Friday and Saturday.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
