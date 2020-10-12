Funeral services for Ms. Jo Ann Garland, age 64 of Henderson will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 6997 US Hwy 79 East, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Strong Cemetery, County Road 334, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Ms. Jo Ann Garland was born November 8, 1955 to the late Pauline Roquemore and the late Jessie B. Garland in Henderson, Texas. Jo Ann accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age at the Mt. Rose Baptist Church.
She departed this life on October 5, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, Texas.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Roquemore; father, Jessie B. Garland and a sister, Margaret Newman.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her only son, Kelvin Garland, Henderson, Texas; grandchildren, Kelvin Garland, Jr., Zayden Garland, both of Henderson, Texas and Xavier Garland, Arlington, Texas; sisters, Margaretta Wheat, Ft. Worth, Texas and Linda Roquemore (Earl), Henderson, Texas; brothers, Billy Bell, Michael Roquemore (Temicia) and Patrick Roquemore, all of Henderson, Texas; many other family and friends.
Public viewing for Ms. Garland were held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Face Mask/Coverings are required to attend services.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
