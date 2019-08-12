Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Wayne Oliver, 68, of Henderson were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Maddox and Mark Rogers officiating. Interment followed at New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Oliver passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Tyler. He was born Aug. 7, 1951 in Alamogordo, N.M. to C.T. and Dorothy Oliver. He was raised in El Centro, Calif. and has spent the last 44 years in Henderson. He worked as an Estimator for Vessel Technology.
He loved to hunt and fish, was a gun collector, liked being on the beach and close to the water. Mr. Oliver was a member of the New Salem Lodge No. 87 AF&AM and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.T. and Dorothy Oliver; and granddaughter, Lyndee Oliver.
Survivors include his wife Sylvia Bundrick Oliver of Henderson; sons, Jeremy Oliver of Henderson, Clint Oliver and wife Kasey of New Salem; brother, Mike Oliver and wife Cathy of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Randi Jensen and husband Al of Austin; grandchildren, Shane Oliver of Fort Bliss, Texas, Ryan Oliver of Kilgore, Callie Oliver of New Salem, Caraline Oliver of New Salem, Crosby Oliver of New Salem; uncle, Bill Compton of Longview; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Smith, Danny Edwards, Bo Bundrick, Michael Perez, Rodger Carlile, Milton Evans, Kevin Tubberfield and Ralph Winn. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Hood, Brodrick Burks and Josh Carlile.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
