Memorial graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Moyers, 67, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Moyers Cemetery with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Moyers passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. He was born Oct. 27, 1951 in Henderson to the late Jesse Ray and Lydell Spruill Moyers and was a lifelong resident of Rusk County. Mr. Moyers worked for E.G. Tractor in Tyler and Wright Tractor in Longview.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray and Lydell Moyers.
Mr. Moyers is survived by his companion, Jan Lee of Henderson; daughters, Jessica Moyers of Tyler, Stephanie Vaught of Henderson; sister, Carolyn Sue Nelson of Leander, Texas; grandchildren, Savian Lacy and wife Alexandria, Tara Davis, Cullen Davis; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Lacy, Gunner Davis, Rhiannon Davis-Revels, and Rowan Davis.
