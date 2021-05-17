A celebration of the life of Mr. Jimmy McElveen, 48, of Vinton, Virginia, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Strong Cemetery Tabernacle with George Conway and Tad Tidlow officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. McElveen passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, in Vinton, Virginia.
He was born on January 16, 1973, in Rankin, Texas. Mr. McElveen worked as a construction manager at SKT Solutions.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wayne Lays; grandparents, George and Rose McElveen; uncle, Ronald Moores, and Ella’s special friend, George Verner.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Schoultz McElveen of Vinton, Virginia; mother, Ella Lays of Henderson; son, Holden McElveen of Minden; stepsisters, Suellen Perry of Church Hill and Darla Cano of White House; and aunts and uncles, Bobbie Moores of Henderson, Bryon and Charlotte Taylor of Lake Cherokee, Jimmy and Gerda McElveen of Phoenix, Arizona, Gail Whimple of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Monty and Emily McElveen of Crane, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wally Scruggs, Dwayne Williams, Dwayne Caraway, Steve Oliphant, Jim Stewart, Rick Woodrooe, Ricky Baker, Neil Duran, Monty Allen, and Michael Fincher.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
