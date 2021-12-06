Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum was born on August 13, 1982 in El Paso and unexpectedly entered Heaven’s Gates on December 1, 2021.
A memorial service for Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum, will be held at Tatum High School Auditorium on Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers a fund is set up for the family at Vera Bank of Tatum. Mr. Gaytan passed away Dec. 1, 2021, following a vehicle accident near Tatum.
He was born Aug. 13, 1982 in El Paso and had worked as Radiographer for Stanley Black & Decker.
Jimmy was a family man, a Godly Man, and church was a huge staple in his life. He was very musically inclined. There wasn’t an instrument he couldn’t play. When he was not at church or work he was enjoying family time, whether it was at sports events, fishing, or amusement parks. He had a passion for jiujitsu and coaching. He was great at seeing qualities in kids that normally went unnoticed. Jimmy always gave 110% at everything he did, was a good leader, and very humble.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Martel.
Survivors include his wife of almost 19 years, Misti Gaytan, and children, J.J. Gaytan, Isaac Gaytan, Angel Gaytan, and Jamie Gaytan, all of Tatum; father, Alfredo Martel Gaytan; sisters, Anel Varela and husband Miguel of Winnemucca, NV, Maira Holguin, of Spearman, TX, and Wendy Gaytan of Amarillo, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
