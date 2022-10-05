A celebration of the life of Mr. Jimmy Edward Payne, 87, of Garrison, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Shak Arrington officiating. Inurnment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Payne passed from this life on September 30, 2022, at his residence in Garrison. He was born August 27, 1935, in Garrison to the late Francis Monroe and Bess Mae (Edgar) Payne. After high school, Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his honorable service, he married his sweetheart Joan Frances McNair in 1959, and they would spend the next 64 years together until her passing in March of 2022. Mr. Payne would go on to a career as a Signal Maintainer for Union Pacific. This led the Payne family to make a move to Harlingen in 1969, where he worked for the Railroad and Frances continued her career in Public Education.
Upon retirement in 1995, Jimmy and Frances moved back to the home of their youth where they built a house in the Arlam Community right next door to Frances’ mother. They were finally home after long careers and were now ready to go to work for their beloved Garrison First United Methodist Church. Jimmy served the church as church trustee and general handyman doing everything from plumbing, to electrical, to roofing, to construction to carrying off the garbage, and Frances basically handled everything else! Jimmy loved to travel and enjoyed playing dominoes with his domino buddies. He was also fond of a good round of golf and his time spent in the coffee shop. His beloved cat Gray Girl was also a constant source of companionship and entertainment these last few years.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife Frances, he was preceded in death by his son Phillip Craig Payne, brother William Francis Payne, and sisters Marie Phillips and Dorothy Hixon.
He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends and fellow church members. A special word of gratitude is due to Annie Adams for her friendship and loving and tender care of Jimmy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Selph, Bill Spivey, Bruce Selph, Reid Spivey, Jerry Selph, Joey Willadsen, Scott Boles, and Don Davis, and his church buddies Jack Lyle, Melvin Staton, John Hopkins, and Mark Means.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Garrison at P.O. Box 327, Garrison, TX 75946, and/or Caledonia Cemetery at P.O. Box 535, Garrison, TX 75946.
