A celebration of the life of Mr. Jimmy Edward Payne, 87, of Garrison, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Shak Arrington officiating. Inurnment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, at the funeral home.