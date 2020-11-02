Jimmy Dwain Nix, age 80, returned to the presence of our Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was born on January 20, 1940, the eldest child of JD Nix Jr. and Alice Elizabeth Worbington Nix. He grew up in Rusk County where his love for his hometown of Mt. Enterprise grew ever stronger into his old age. Jimmy was a graduate of Mt. Enterprise High School, where he scored the school’s very first touchdown in its first football year of 1956. He later attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where he continued his education and love of sports, playing basketball.
Jimmy married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Doris Jean McNeil, on August 20, 1960. He worked in the insurance business for many years and during this time, Jimmy and Doris traveled to beautiful destinations; several of which trips were for top sales honors, which Jimmy was proud to have earned.
Together, they had four daughters: Susan, Shawn, Carolyn Ann, and Jerri. Jimmy loved the outdoors and nature. A simple man, he especially enjoyed farming and grew beautiful crops of purple hull peas, corn and tomatoes. He took pride in gifting his family and others in the community with these offerings. When he wasn’t farming, he loved watching old westerns starring John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. He had a soft heart for his canine loved ones and could often be seen in his later years riding “the sands” of Rusk County in his pickup truck, with his beloved dogs, Cooper and Buddy, in the passenger seat. Jimmy attended Old Shiloh Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise, where he looked forward to Sunday worship and fellowship.
Throughout his life, his love for his family, and his love for his community remained constant. Most importantly, in recent years, Jimmy professed a deep faith in Jesus that reassures his daughters that his death is not a goodbye. It’s merely a “See you later, Gals” until they’re able to see their father again. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the beloved mother of his daughters, Doris Jean Nix, infant daughter, Carolyn Ann Nix, brothers Bobby Nix and Randy Nix. He is survived by his three daughters: Susan Passariello and husband, Steve, of Argyle, Shawn Bowman and husband, Kenneth, of Sugarland, and Jerri Spivey and husband, Jason, of Henderson; Six grandchildren: Slade Passariello, Sara Passariello, Victoria Cribley (spouse Kyle), Makenna Douds (spouse Corbin), Caroline Compton (spouse Zac), and Cade Spivey; Three great-grandchildren: Channing Passariello, Easton Douds, and Grayson Cribly; one brother, Jerry Nix of Mt. Enterprise, and various nephews and nieces, whom he loved.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to those who showed our father love and care throughout his years. We will miss our daddy deeply. A private memorial for family will be held at Old Shiloh Baptist Church Mt. Enterprise, November 7, 2020 at twelve p.m.
Donations can be made in his memory to Old Shiloh Baptist Church, Mt. Enterprise or to The COPD Foundation.
