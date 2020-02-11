Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Dan Jarrell, 83, of Minden, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Doc Crow officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Mr. Jarrell passed from this life on February 4, 2020, at UT Health in Henderson. He was born October 12, 1936, in Henderson to the late William and Evelyn (Haskins) Jarrell. Jimmy Dan retired as a fishing tool specialist for Tri State Fishing Tools and attended Bar None Cowboy Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Martha, Billy, and Betty. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jarrell of Minden; children, Ricky Dan Jarrell and wife Helen of Longview, Donna Kay Jarrell of Richardson, and Valarie Corrine Shipman and husband Greg of North Richland Hills; sister, Mary Hughes of Tyler; grandchildren, Mollie Grace Jarrell, Emily Elizabeth Jarrell, Lucas Gregory Shipman, and Landon Scott Shipman; Joyce’s children, Joanie and husband Tommy, Janice and husband Kevin and Jimmy; and also Tommy Thornton of Pearland. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy “Bud” Jarrell, Don Willis Jarrell, Doss Fielding, Bobby Hays, Drew Matthews, Dan Jarrell, David Jarrell, and Jason Jarrell. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
