Mr. Jimmie Price, 80, of Henderson, was born July 20, 1940, in the Crims Chapel community and passed from this life on July 21, 2020, in Tyler.
He was preceded in death by mother, Annie Lee Price; father, John Cole (J.C.) Price; and brother-in-law, Clifton Whitehead.
He is survived by wife, Jackie Price of 59 years of Henderson; daughter, Tiffany Carrino of Henderson; brother, Keith Price of Henderson; granddaughters, Meagan Bailey of Henderson and Laurean Love of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Trip and Reese Bailey of Henderson; and sister-in-law, Betty Whitehead of Shreveport.
Mr. Price was a farmer and a hard working man who retired from Rexam can plant in Longview where he was a Supervisor of 35 years. Prior to this he was in the Air Force Reserve where he proudly served his country. Mr. Price was also a member of the Free Masons and Shriners Organizations.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A private family burial for Mr. Price will be held later under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
