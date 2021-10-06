Jimmie Lynette Lawrence, 77, of Overton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021, in Henderson, Texas. She was born October 22, 1943, in Overton, Texas to the late James William and Clemmie Ion Moore Kitchings.
Memorial services for Jimmie Lawrence will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:30 am at Lakewood Cemetery in Henderson with Reverend Robert Fry officiating.
Jimmie worked many years for Henderson ISD in the Cafeteria. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, loved her Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed being in church and spending time with her family. She was a member of Compton Community Bible Church, Henderson.
She is preceded in death by her husband David Lawrence and daughter, Jeanie Ruth Linton.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Renee Silvertooth, and husband Dale of Longview; brother, Bill Kitchings and wife Judy of Overton; son-in-law, David Mabe of Houston and grandson, Bryan Mabe of Houston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
