Funeral services for Mr. Jessie Overton Gage, Sr., 88, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Steve Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Gage passed away from this life November 11, 2019 at the age of 88 years. He was born June 15, 1931 in Troup, Texas to the late Cynthia (Clinton) and John Gage. At an early age they moved to Minden, Texas where he attended school. He went to work at an early age to help support his family. He lived with different family members, working at numerous jobs before getting married to Lois Allred. He served in the United States Army, where he served our country in Korea and was honorably discharged on February 28, 1961. Those who knew him knew he loved his music and he always had a story to tell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Allred) Gage; brothers, Thomas, Bill and Hayes; sisters, Ethel Tolley, Juanita Allred, Johnnie Sue Clifton, and Katherine Welch; grandson, Kelley Reynolds; and very special friend, Hazel Wade.
He is survived by his children, Jerry Glen Gage of Henderson, Lois Gage Reynolds and husband Nickey of Canton, Texas, Terry Lynn Gage and wife Ginger of Henderson, and Jesse O. Gage and wife Jenna of Henderson; 10 grandchildren, Tiffany Propes and husband Anthony, Whitney Parker and husband Ben, Elizabeth Wallace and husband Garrett, William Gage, Shanna Reynolds, Shelley Stephens and husband Clyde, Lacey Graham and husband Brandon, Lessa Gage, Jamie Aduddell and husband Chris, and Terry Gage, Jr. and wife Molly; 11 great-grandchildren, Zoee Wallace, Harmony, Justice, and Alexandra Gage, Harper Reynolds, Tori Garcia, Bryson and Brock Graham, and Tucker, Hadley, and Beau Gage. He also had many nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful to the staff of Angel Care Hospice, especially Leslie King and Chris Willie, and to Chastity Freeman and Mevane Dorsey for their love, dedication, and attention during the past year.
Pallbearers will be Terry Gage, Jr., Cliff Adams, Gale Welch, Blake Welch, Chris Willie, Don Gage, and Bill Gage.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.