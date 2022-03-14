Funeral services for Mr. Jesse O. Gage Jr., 62, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Croley officiating. A private family burial will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Gage passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 3, 1959, in Henderson to Jesse O. Gage Sr. and Lois (Allred) Gage and was a life long resident of Henderson. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Jesse enjoyed having friends over to eat his famous barbecue ribs. He made sure no one left his house hungry. He was a veteran of the BBQ pits and enjoyed cooking for everyone. Jesse was a big Trump supporter and loved NASCAR, specifically Dale Earnhardt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lois Gage; and mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Jack Croley.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Jeanna Gage of Henderson; children, Casey Longacre and wife Amanda of Tyler, Shana Pierce and husband Clayton of Hallsville, Shelly Stephens and husband Clyde of Henderson, Lacey Graham and husband Brandon of Henderson, Leesa Gage of Henderson; siblings, Jerry Gage of Henderson, Terry Gage and wife Ginger of Henderson, Lois Reynolds and husband Nicky of Canton; grandchildren, Jackson Lowdermilk, Hunter Lowdermilk, Victoria Garcia, Zach Stephens, Ashley Stephens, Brock Graham, Brycen Graham, Addison Graham, Harper Reynolds; close relative, Tandy Williams and husband Ted of Crockett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be William Gage, Terry Gage Jr., Brad Adams, Chase Croley, Jeffery Croley, and Zach Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Lowdermilk, Jackson Lowdermilk, Brock Graham, and Brycen Graham.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
