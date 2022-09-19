Jesse Lee Mueller, 29, passed from this life on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
He was born on September 16, 1992, in Henderson and worked for Reliable Grave Service.
Jesse loved his family - his boys were his world and he lived for them. He also attended Sale Barn Cowboy Church in New Summerfield.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jarrod Vance Mueller, in 2008. Survivors include his wife, Crystal Mueller of Henderson; parents, Jarrod and Thresa Mueller of Grand Prairie; mother-in-law, Jessica Galindo of Marathon; father-in-law, Flavio Ybarra and wife April of Alpine; son, J.J. Hinojosa; daughter, Savannah Mueller; sons, Chase Thomas, Landon Cummings, Christian Mueller, and son, Jacob Mueller who passed away later that day after his father.
Jacob Lee Mueller, 8, of Henderson, passed from this life on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
He was born on January 29, 2014 in Midland to the late Jesse Mueller and Crystal (Ybarra) Mueller.
Jacob was a sweet and caring boy, who brought joy to all who knew him. He knew when someone needed a hug and could make you smile.
Survivors include his mother, Crystal Mueller of Henderson; grandparents, Jarrod and Thresa Mueller of Grand Prairie; grandmother, Jessica Galindo of Marathon; grandfather, Flavio Ybarra and wife April of Alpine; brother, J.J. Hinojosa; sister, Savannah Mueller; brothers, Chase Thomas, Landon Cummings, and Christian Mueller; uncles, Justin Mueller of Mexico City, and Joseph Mueller and wife Nubia of Grand Prairie; and numerous other family and friends.
