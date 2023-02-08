Jess Pendergrass was born in Henderson, Texas, on March 10, 1957. Jess was a 1975 graduate of Henderson High School. Jess was employed and co-owner of Pendergrass and Sons Plumbing Company. Later, he was an employee of Bradshaw State Prison and finished his career as a crane inspector for the Bay City Crane Company.
Jess was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson. He was a devoted son and beloved brother.
Jess was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Carroll Pendergrass and Jimmy Pendergrass.
He is survived by his brother Jim Pendergrass and wife Cathy of Westlake, Texas, Ara Jane Rea of Flint, Texas, and Sally Ann Newman and husband Dr. Jerry L. Newman of Lubbock, Texas.
Jess was an adored uncle to his nephews and nieces Renee Rea Porter, Nicholas Rea, Arianna Newman Freelen, Sarah-Brooke Newman Bean, Zachary Pendergrass, and Catherine Pendergrass. He was also loved by his 12 great nephews and nieces, affectionately named the “Acorn Crew.”
Pallbearers are Nicholas Rea, Zachary Pendergrass, Don Carroll, Jamie Carroll, Joe Collins, Kenneth Orr, Kim Sanders, and Kurt Mann.
A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the McNee-Miller Estate, 905 South Main, Henderson beginning at 1 p.m. following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jess’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Henderson at 207 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652, or the Keep Henderson Beautiful Fund at P.O. Box 95, Henderson, TX 75653.
