Pendergrass

Jess Pendergrass was born in Henderson, Texas, on March 10, 1957. Jess was a 1975 graduate of Henderson High School. Jess was employed and co-owner of Pendergrass and Sons Plumbing Company. Later, he was an employee of Bradshaw State Prison and finished his career as a crane inspector for the Bay City Crane Company.

Jess was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson. He was a devoted son and beloved brother. 