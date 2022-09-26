Young

Jess H. Young, son of Ned and Helen Livers Young, was born November 7, 1945 in Marshall, Texas and passed away September 9, 2022, in Conroe, Texas at the age of 76. 

Jess grew up in Henderson, Texas. He was united in marriage in 1966 to Carol Ross, and to this union, two children were born. Jess graduated from Henderson High School and from Texas A&M University (Class of 1968), receiving a degree in accounting. After college, Jess moved to Houston, Texas, and he lived in the Houston, Spring, Montgomery and Conroe areas for over 50 years.

