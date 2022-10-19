Humphries

Jerry Quinn Humphries, 77, of New London, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on October 13, 2022, in Milano, Texas. 

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, with Pastor Josh Blizzard officiating. Burial to follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

