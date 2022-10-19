Jerry Quinn Humphries, 77, of New London, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on October 13, 2022, in Milano, Texas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, with Pastor Josh Blizzard officiating. Burial to follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Jerry was born in Overton, Texas to John Quincy and Lora Etta Mitchel Humphries on July 7, 1945. He worked for Stroh's Brewery in Longview. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and he loved being around old people and his dogs.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Gary Higginbotham, and 2 sisters, Willie Mae Story, and Olene Churchman.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Tammy Spencer and husband Ronnie of Joinerville, and Melany Vinson and husband Dana of Henderson; sister, Gloria Alden of Ft. Worth; grandson, Gary Higginbotham, Jr. of New London.
Pallbearers will be Gary Higginbotham, Jr., Alan Churchman, James Story, Jr., David Grewe, Kyle Crawford, and Kirby Littlepage.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
