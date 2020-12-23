Funeral services for Mr. Jerry M. Brown, 71, of Overton, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Fulton and Rev. Ronald Witcher officiating.
Interment followed at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at UT Health in Tyler.
He was born June 10, 1949 in Henderson to Tatum and Lorine Brown. Mr. Brown was a graduate of West Rusk High School Class of 1967. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation. He then worked for and retired from the City of Kilgore after 20 years as a firefighter. Mr. Brown was a board member for West Rusk CCISD for several terms and served on the Rusk County Electric Cooperative board since 2002. He was also a Rusk County Crime Stoppers board member. Mr. Brown was also a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tatum and Lorine Brown; and his grandson, Justin Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Martha Brown of Overton; and his sons and their families, Jeremy Brown and wife Sarah and their children, Jacob Brown, Joshua Brown, Jace Brown, Jason Brown and wife Kimberly and their children, Emily Brown and Abigail Brown, and Jamie Brown and wife Kaitlin and their daughter, Kenzie Barnett.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
