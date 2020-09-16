Jerry Lynn Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home in Henderson, Texas, with his family by his side. He was 74 years, 2 months and 4 days.
A longtime resident of Henderson, Texas, Jerry was born on July 9, 1946, in Amherst, Texas, to parents Franklin and Bernice Smith. He married the love of his life, Kay Williams, on May 9, 1970, at Second Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas.
Jerry was a minister, a logger, a mechanic, and a truck driver. He pastored at both Union Springs Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Texas, and at Liberty Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965-1969.
Jerry was a man of deep conviction, honest opinion (even if unwanted) and a world class sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Billy Joe and Franklin Donald Smith.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kay Smith of Henderson, Texas; son Michael Smith and wife Amanda of Henderson, Texas; son Jason Smith and wife Misty of Roseburg, Oregon; grandchildren Isaac and Noah Smith of Roseburg, Oregon, Caleb and Isabella Smith of Henderson, Texas; great-grandson Kohnnar Smith (his special blessing), of Hendrson, Texas; brothers Arnold Wayne of Hallsville, Texas and Charlie Max of Appleton, Wisconsin and sisters Darlene Grant of Madison, Wisconsin and Sharlotte Marie Wallace of Henderson, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held Wednesday, September 16 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, with burial to follow at Union Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held the night before at the funeral home between 6 and 8 p.m.
