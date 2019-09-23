Jerry Frank Summers, 80, of Gary, Texas passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Gary, surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 9, 1939, in Hamburg, Ark. to Leonard Frank Summers and Helen Blanch (Moore) Summers. Funeral service were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, Texas Highway 315, Clayton, Texas with Bro. Eric Pledger and Jeremy Summers officiating.
Visitation was held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Texas Highway 315, Clayton, Texas.
Jerry made his move to Texas as a teenager when his father Frank followed his call into the ministry to attend Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson. He attended Henderson and Marshall High Schools. Although he graduated from Marshall, he always considered Henderson home.
Jerry loved his family, his friends, music and Jesus. Work or play he always had Southern Gospel or Old Country playing and knew every word to every song. He used any opportunity given to say “Let me tell you about My Jesus.” Jerry was blessed with many work ventures through the years. However, he preferred working as his own boss and on his own schedule. His most favored adventures of these would be, owning Summers Building Supply and Summers Building Contractors with his father and younger brother, owning J’s Corner Mini Mart in Mount Enterprise, and owning and retiring from Summerstime Ice Company in Timpson. Not to be forgotten, temporarily coming out of retirement to work for Gary ISD as he oversaw maintenance and the growth of the school campus. He mentored many kids during his time at Gary ISD, as well as Mount Enterprise ISD, when his children attended there and was known for leading cheers at pep rallies and games for each.
Jerry and the love of his life, Cindy, retired to Lake Murvaul in 2015. Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Clayton.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cindy Hudson Summers; children, Regina (DeWayne) Pace, Amy (Rusty) Dorman, Jeremy Summers, and Casie (Robby) Spivey; grandchildren, Kendall Casey, Colton (Haley) Casey, Holly (Seth) Shrell, Heather Deason, Raini Dorman, Jack Harris, Megan Harris, Chet (Shea) Dorman, Miles Dorman, Dayni Spivey, Saydi Spivey, Kennedy Summers; great-grandchildren, Presleigh and Conley Casey, Hudson and Hunter Shrell, Alivia Deason, Gemma Harris and Knox Dorman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Blanch Summers; brothers, Gene Summers, Dale Summers; and daughter, Erica Deason Harris.
Pallbearers serving will be Rusty Dorman, Sid Harris, Robby Spivey, Allen Owens, DeWayne Pace and Pete Andrews.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd, Lilburn, GA, 30047. https://www.lbda.org/donate
To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.taylorfh.net.
Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.