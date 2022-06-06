A Visitation will be held Mr. Jerry Deason, 70, of New Salem, from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel.
Mr. Deason passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Tyler.
He was born Jan. 25, 1952, to the late Johnny and Ruby (Briggs) Deason. He served his country in the US Army, and retired after working as an oil rig Tool Pusher for Topcat, and previously for Delta Seaboard.
Jerry was an outdoorsman, he loved camping, fishing and 4-wheeling. He was a people person, who loved his friends and could be the life of the party. But he especially loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jerry Wayne Deason, Jr.; two brothers, James Raymond George and Jay Ward Deason; and a beloved dog Prince.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kathy Deason of New Salem; three children, Gretta Few of New Salem, Corey Deason of Henderson, and Dessirae Hairgrove and husband Chris of Henderson; ten grandchildren, Kellar Deason, Kyler Deason, Bailey Deason, Taylor Hays, Beaux Deason, Broox Deason, Colby Stuart, Cayden Stuart, Colton Stuart, and Erica Smithers; two brothers, Danny Deason and wife Brandy of Minden and Jack Deason and wife Jan of New Salem, and Terry Costlow of New Salem, and Kenny Sollars who were like a brother; three sisters, Laura Gross of Reklaw, Viola Tennison and husband Junior of Reklaw, and Debra Richardson and husband Eddie of New Boston, TX; his two dogs, Daisy Mae and Peewee; and numerous other family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
