Jerry Ann Boone, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Kilgore, TX surrounded by family. She was born July 17, 1950 to Andrew and Violet Glenn in Monroe, Louisiana.
Her family relocated to Corpus Christi, TX, and she eventually graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi with a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction - Diagnostician.
Over the years she served in many different roles on school campuses for both Corpus Christi ISD and Henderson ISD. Her greatest passion was teaching and working in the area of special education.
Jerry Ann was a devout Christian and worshipped as a Methodist from the late 1980s until her passing.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and leaves behind a daughter Denyse Blasdel and husband Brady of San Ramon, California, son Anthony Boone and wife Kristi of Kilgore, step-son James Boone and wife Lucy of Tatum, and sister and brother-in-law Susan and Jim Tackett of Corpus Christi, as well as a niece and nephews.
She loved every minute with her grandchildren Ethan Blasdel, Carter Boone, Caleb Blasdel, Hollie Boone, Natalie Boone, and Aaron Blasdel as well as other extended family.
Her memorial service was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Tatum,TX. Donations in her memory may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA).
Online condolences may be left at easttexasfuneral.com
