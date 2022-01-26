Jerolyn Roy Brooks, 75, passed away January 19, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Roy grew up and attended school in Henderson, Texas, graduating in 1964.
He served in the Air Force Reserve as a mechanic. For most of his life, he lived and worked in Phoenix, Arizona and was a member of Pipe Fitters Union 469.
He was preceded in death by his, father, Roy Driskell Brooks, mother Lois Faye “Pete” Brooks, and son, Glenn Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Brooks of Phoenix; son, Roy Driskell Brooks of Phoenix; and sister, Sandra Brooks Bartlett of St. Augustine, Florida.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Wings of Hope Hospice, 11022 N. 28th Dr., Suite 205, Phoenix, Arizona.
