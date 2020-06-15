Jerald William Hoepker, age 79, of Henderson, passed from this life in the early morning hours on June 8, 2020, in the home of his children following an unexpected battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Hoepker was born in Belleville, IL to Fred Hoepker and Lorene Oelze Hoepker.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred and Lorene Hoepker and brother, Bob Hoepker.
He was a proud veteran having retired from the U.S. Army. His hobbies included collecting guns, watching Judge Judy, playing the lottery, and entering The Publisher’s Clearinghouse. He was a very skillful man that dreamed big with hopes of winning the lottery or PCH so he could build a home for each of his children with the many floor plans drawn by him.
He was baptized and accepted Jesus Christ in his life on June 1st, 2020, a joyful day for all those in his life.
His long-winded conversations and presence will be missed.
Mr. Hoepker is survived by Gloria Fetzer, former wife, and best friend, of Henderson, TX; daughter, Angela Kitchen of Henderson, TX; daughter, Christina, and husband Tim White of Henderson, TX; son, Scott Hoepker and girlfriend Judy Walter of Dallas, TX; nephew, Shane, and wife Melinda Hoepker of Paxton, IL; grandchildren, Tyler Kee and girlfriend Kristy, Danielle and husband Ezequiel Villanueva, Grant White, Kelsie, and husband Happi Fuller, all of Henderson, TX, and Jaden Hoepker of Georgetown, TX; great-grandchildren, Izzy Villanueva, Gavin Thurman, and Finley Fuller; and extended family, Jaime Keane, Ernie and Sierra McAllister of Bosque Farms, NM and Dawn Feazel of Mascoutah, IL.
Upon his passing, Mr. Hoepker willed his body to Texas A&M Health Science Center. A Memorial will be held in the near future, upon return of his ashes.
Donations in his memory can be made to the American Lung Association at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
