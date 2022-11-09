A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Jeanne Cowart, 69, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Leroy Sedgwick and Bro. Buddy Bankhead officiating.
Interment will precede the service at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cowart passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at UT Health in Jacksonville. She was born Dec. 11, 1952, in Terrell, TX to the late Forrest H. and Hazel (Gray) Irwin. She retired after 38 years as a school teacher for the Henderson ISD. Jeanne loved working with flowers in the garden, home decorations, and doing word search puzzles. Her Scottish Terriers were her joy - Dolly, W, Chewy, Sadie, and Georgie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Stan Irwin and Joe Irwin.
Survivors include: her husband of 49 years, Jim Cowart of Henderson; sons, Matt Cowart of Mt. Holly, NJ, and Craig Cowart of Houston; sisters-in-law, Beth Roach and husband Brad of San Antonio, Lindsay Irwin of Brownsville, and Samantha Berryessa of Washington State; nephews, Mark Irwin, David Irwin and wife Andrea, Bill Irwin and wife Cynthia, Austin Roach, and Grahm Roach and wife Jena; and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Goode, Michael Goode, Steven Goode, Travis Goode, Austin Roach, and Grahm Roach.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Henderson Animal Shelter at 1201 Highland Drive, Henderson, TX 75652.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Henderson Animal Shelter at 1201 Highland Drive, Henderson, TX 75652.
