Cowart

A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Jeanne Cowart, 69, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Leroy Sedgwick and Bro. Buddy Bankhead officiating. 

Interment will precede the service at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

