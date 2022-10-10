Jeanetta Barron Carson was born on September 27,1955, in Henderson, TX to US Army Veteran Mitchell Lee Barron Sr. and Clara Bell Mills. Passed away on September 27, 2022, at the age of 67 years old.
Founder of I Speak Life Ministries, Tender Baby, and World Academy. Jeanetta was a member of Bethel Temple Church of Longview, TX, under the leadership of Bishop Noel Jones. She was also a member of the Potters House of Dallas. Jeanetta moved to Fort Worth in the early 90s and was a teacher for Fort Worth ISD as well as a teacher for Clay Academy and Gospel Lighthouse Christian Academy. Jeanetta received her associates from Kilgore College, as well studied Early Childhood Development at University of Texas at Arlington and Christian Ministry at LeTourneau University.
Jeanetta was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, minister, teacher, seamstress, hairdresser, encourager and most importantly a faithful servant to Christ. She loved the Lord with her whole heart. She enjoyed ministering the word of God to people praying and speaking life over people, her mission statement for her ministry is “GOD is So Concerned About Your Future” Jeanetta’s ministry work included, women conferences, mission trips, and charity work. She also enjoyed cooking, spending time with loved ones, going to the movies, and sewing. She had an infectious laugh that you could never forget. Some of her favorite scriptures were Isaiah 53:5, Isaiah 54:17 and Psalms 91. Jeanetta is deeply loved and cherished by many, and she will be dearly missed.
Jeanetta is preceded in death by father Mitchell Lee Barron, mother, Clara Bells Mills, brother, Mitchell Lee Barron Jr. (Peter), son, John Moses Barron, daughter Chavela Shanette Slaughter, and nephew Michael Ray Barron. Jr. (little Michael).
Jeanetta is survived by her precious children, Jackie Barron, Clara Slaughter, Shatiqueka Carson, Monique Carson-Dawson (Toriano), Shavela Carson, and Victoria Davis. Grandchildren; Crystal Kenner, Shaun Brockington, Jr. LaDarius Blanton, Precious Kwaramba, Malachi Barron, Sahara Smith, John Barron, Jr., David Hayes, Caliyah Barron, Hannah Fletcher, and Brayden Fletcher. Loving Brother; Michael Ray Barron Sr. (Sheila). Nieces: Constaniqua Barron, and Shenique Mumphrey, and Nephew De’Andre Nichols. Grand dog Daisy. As well as a host of greatgrandchildren and cousins.
Celebration of Life for Jeanetta will be held Friday October 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Potter’s House of Dallas. Visitation will be from 12 -1 p.m. and She will be laid to rest at Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas, TX, following the service.
