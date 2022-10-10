Carson

Jeanetta Barron Carson was born on September 27,1955, in Henderson, TX to US Army Veteran Mitchell Lee Barron Sr. and Clara Bell Mills. Passed away on September 27, 2022, at the age of 67 years old.

Founder of I Speak Life Ministries, Tender Baby, and World Academy. Jeanetta was a member of Bethel Temple Church of Longview, TX, under the leadership of Bishop Noel Jones. She was also a member of the Potters House of Dallas. Jeanetta moved to Fort Worth in the early 90s and was a teacher for Fort Worth ISD as well as a teacher for Clay Academy and Gospel Lighthouse Christian Academy. Jeanetta received her associates from Kilgore College, as well studied Early Childhood Development at University of Texas at Arlington and Christian Ministry at LeTourneau University. 

